The Case of the Clawpole Transverse Flux Machine

TRANSVERSE flux machines (TFMs), known for their high power and torque density capabilities, serve multiple roles in low-speed, high torque direct drive applications—for example, wind turbine generators or traction motors for electric vehicles.

Among all existing TFM geometries, the Clawpole TFM (CTFM) may offer the optimal compromise between torque density and ease of construction and manufacturing. CTFM magnetic circuits are usually made from soft magnetic composite materials (SMC) for their isotropic properties and for manufacturing purposes. A CTFM version that employs a hybrid stator combining SMC and Fe-Si laminations or amorphous material is one option that delivers strong results. Compared to CTFMs made solely of SMC, this configuration offers reduced iron losses while further improving manufacturability.

Maxime Dubois of the Université de Sherbrooke showcases how Microsoft Excel and Visual Basic, coupled with Infolytica’s MagNet EM simulation software, can be used together to automate the optimization of complex 3D structures to achieve simulation results.

Check out the presentation given at the Engage user conference to dive deeper into Dubois’ findings.