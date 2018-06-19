CCE Enhances EnSuite-Lite 2018

CCE announced a major update to its EnSuite-Lite software that views and translates 3D CAD data.

“We are very pleased with the response to EnSuite-Lite as a robust low-cost viewer and translator solution for an enterprise dealing with multi-CAD data,” says Vinay Wagle, CCE’s vice president of sales and marketing. “This new version helps users keep pace with new CAD releases by providing support for all the latest version updates. We also enhanced it so that users can view CAD thumbnails right inside File Explorer. This significantly improves productivity by allowing the user to locate the right part or assembly file without even getting into the CAD GUI.”

EnSuite-Lite has viewers for all commonly used CAD formats. It is not necessary to have CAD software or licenses to view any of the supported file types. Viewers are currently available for CATIA V4, CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3dxml), SolidWorks, NX, Pro/E (Creo), Solid Edge, Inventor, Rhino, JT, Parasolid, ACIS, IGES, STEP, VDA, CGR, DWF, & STL.