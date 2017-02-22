CENIT Presents FASTSUITE Edition 2 At Automate 2017

To support the trend of highly individualized products, low production batches and the need for flexible automation systems, CENIT is presenting its FASTSUITE Edition 2 software at Automate 2017, according to a company news release.

Digital factory methods such as virtual process planning, offline-programming, simulation and optimization will become mandatory to enable new technologies and increase production efficiency. FASTSUITE Edition 2 is a stand-alone simulation platform designed to address the entire digital manufacturing process–from engineering to the virtual start of production. With this program, users can create, program and operate robots, machines and production systems for specific technologies based on accurate, high performance simulations, the release stated.

All of the technologies and functions interact seamlessly and complement each other in a single, innovative user interface with a standardized data model. This ensures an efficient workflow with full process control, while preventing data redundancy or the loss of information. The scope of functions includes process-driven technology and control packages to provide offline programming even for sophisticated applications and technologies. With these basic features, users can get started quickly, and draw on proven solutions. CAD data is imported using standard interfaces like STEP or JT, or via direct interfaces to NX, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, etc.

According to the company, FASTSUITE Edition 2 focuses on the entire range of process steps that are positioned between classical product design and the real production. The scalability of FASTSUITE enables companies to start small and extend the solution with growing project requirements.

“Our ambition is to assist systems integrators and manufacturers with automation tasks, from planning to ongoing operation for all the production technologies”, said Helmut Ziewers, vice president, Digital Factory Solutions, CENIT North America.

For more information and contact details, visit the FASTSUITE site.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.