CENTRI Wins Enterprise Security Platform of the Year

CENTRI, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) security tools, has been named IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year at the IoT Breakthrough Awards. The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes the IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, IoT Security, Wearables, Industrial IoT, M2M, Enterprise IoT and many more, the organization states.

According to a company press release, CENTRI’s IoTAS is a standards-based security platform, purpose-built for IoT using certificate-less device identity technology and vault-less key management technology. IoTAS solves the security challenge for enterprises as it protects IoT data in in the endpoint, across the network and within the cloud.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough Awards as the IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year,” said Vaughan Emery, CEO and president, CENTRI Technology. “CENTRI IoTAS answers a tremendous need for a purpose-built solution for the Internet of Things that removes the risks associated with build-it-yourself options or alternative products built on legacy technologies that are the wrong fit for IoT security. IoTAS provides device authentication, data encryption and data optimization as well as complete visibility of device and data activities all within a single platform.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.