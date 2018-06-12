Home / Uncategorized / CFD in the Cloud

CFD in the Cloud

June 12, 2018

Envenio has announced that its EXN/Aero computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solution is now hosted on the Google Cloud platform. This, the company says, reflects its goal to make CFD more accessible to more analysts, consultants, designers, engineers and researchers. The company adds that its cloud-based EXN/Aero addresses many of the long-time restrictions and limitations users face by replacing inflexible as well as expensive CFD licenses with a pay-as-you-go model.

The EXN/Aero computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solution is now hosted on the Google Cloud platform, giving small engineering concerns as well as consultants access to an end-to-end CFD solution. Image courtesy of Envenio.

Envenio describes EXN/Aero as a pressure-based, finite volume and fully implicit CFD solver based on the SIMPLEC (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressured Linked Equations–Consistent) algorithmic method with Algebraic Multigrid (AMG) methods. Its solver uses a hybrid multiblock approach that solves structured and unstructured mesh regions concurrently in their native data format, which preserves the inherent benefits of each type. This, Envenio explains, allows EXN/Aero to better exploit CPU and GPU (graphics processing unit) resources for fast solve times without simplifying models or sacrificing accuracy.

This EXN/Aero image shows a simulation of the performance of a displacement ventilation system in a large open concert hall space. Here, the problem tested the software's ability to model turbulent mixing and thermal buoyancy in a large space with complex geometry. Image courtesy of Envenio.

Among the capabilities the EXN/Aero solver offers are:

  • large eddy simulations (LES) and detached eddy simulations (DES);
  • RANS (Reynolds-averaged Navier–Stokes) equations;
  • steady and unsteady turbulent flow calculations;
  • heat transfer and conjugate heat transfer;
  • compressible flow and buoyancy-driven flows;
  • multiphase (direct quadrature method of moments) particle transport;
  • passive scalar transport; and
  • porous media.
This image of the topology of a dual-impeller industrial baffled mixer is used in an EXN/Aero validation case study on the Envenio website. The baffle region is in purple and the immersed baffles are in red. Image courtesy of Envenio.

EXN/Aero supports the CGNS (CFD General Notation System) database format, which also provides compatibility with third-party mesh generators such as ICEM and enGrid. Data can be output in VTK (Visualization Toolkit) and CGNS formats. Its meshing functionality uses the Pointwise engine and comes equipped with automated meshing capabilities.

This EXN/Aero image from a validation study depicts a unsteady SST-RANS (Shear Stress Transport-Reynolds-averaged Navier–Stokes) simulation of incompressible, non-isothermal airflow in an aircraft hangar. Image courtesy of Envenio.

Envenio says that one of the key advantages of running its CFD on the Google Cloud platform is that users should experience a reduction in simulation solve time. Additionally, its pricing structure enables small engineering firms and departments with limited budgets as well as consultants and freelancers to avail themselves of an end-to-end CFD solution cost-effectively.

Using EXN/Aero’s on the Google Cloud's speed up and on-demand capabilities, a team of engineers was able to run a series of detached eddy simulations (DES) in parallel in six weeks rather than the six months their workstations would have required. Image courtesy of Envenio.

In related news, Envenio has also created the Discovery Project and Onboarding Program to further assist those in industries as diverse as architecture, HVAC and indoor farming that could benefit from simulation, yet do not have comprehensive CFD experience. With the Discovery Project, Envenio executes a HVAC project on the client’s behalf, returning engineering data and results according to an agreed set of objectives. With the Onboarding Program, Envenio works alongside the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) engineer or consultant to kick start simulation projects while training them fully on the platform.

A screenshot from an EXN/Aero simulation of industrial pipe flow. Image courtesy of Envenio.

Pricing for EXN/Aero on the Google Cloud platform on a monthly subscription basis starts at $700, which includes 50 hours of usage and 500GB of storage. An on-demand subscription is $250 a month plus hourly rates. Envenio’s CFD engineers provide hands-on training and support as part of your subscription.

