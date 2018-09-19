CI Releases Carbon Fiber Material for AM Systems

Cincinnati Incorporated has released a new carbon fiber resin material for its SAAM (small area additive manufacturing) 3D printing system. The new material is impact resistant, lightweight and has a high strength-to-weight ratio. Carbon fiber reinforcement makes the material stiff, durable and low warping—and advanced interlayer adhesion results in accurate parts with good dimensions. The material’s surface finish makes it appropriate for custom tooling applications, as well as assembly, CMM, welding and CNC fixtures.

“This material advances the additive applications on the shop floor, allowing on-the-spot production of custom tooling and fixturing which saves time and money,” says Chris Haid, general manager of the NVBOTS Business Unit at CI. “Additive manufacturing has opened a new world for parts designers and engineers, and now SAAM allows manufacturers to fabricate custom tools and fixtures easily and quickly. This material is very durable and it has been tested, qualified and certified by CI to be compatible with SAAM. It’s another example of how additive is shaping the future of manufacturing.”

SAAM uses fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology to 3D-print composite or plastic parts directly from a CAD design. The system allows designers to prove out part designs while saving material and time. SAAM also simulates parts produced by nonadditive machines. The same CAD file used for the prototype can be sent to a laser, a press brake or a shear for metal fabrication.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.