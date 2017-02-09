CIMdata Announces the Expansion of Manufacturing Systems Engineering Consulting Practice

CIMdata, Inc., a global product lifecycle management (PLM) strategic management consulting and research firm, is expanding its Manufacturing Systems Engineering (MSE) consulting practice. This consulting practice focuses on bridging the flow of data and integrating processes between manufacturing and the design, fabrication and operation of facilities and infrastructure to improve processes and products through the product lifecycle. The MSE practice will concentrate on new and emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 practices, to achieve the factory of the future goals.

“Clients enabling IoT and Industry 4.0 processes will expand their digital product definition to better manage and service the products they bring to market,” said Michael Fry, director, Manufacturing Systems Engineering Practice. “Current practices do not leverage all the opportunities to improve the creation of information and decision-making. By improving the digital definition of a product using PLM-enabling technologies, customers can enable greater factory efficiency and automation. Applying a lifecycle approach to assets combined with IoT technologies also creates the potential to implement new service-based business models.”

CIMdata’s MSE Practice aims to work with industrial companies, and software and service solution providers to enhance manufacturing disciplines. With the expansion of this consulting practice, CIMdata offers a portfolio of strategic management consulting services for industrial organizations and solution providers and their partners who offer PLM-enabling business solutions, including PDM, BIM, IoT, visualization and collaboration solutions.

For more information, visit CIMdata.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.