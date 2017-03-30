CIMdata Forms Additive Manufacturing Consulting Practice

CIMdata is forming an Additive Manufacturing Strategy Consulting Practice to help clients make strategic level business decisions concerning adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) methods and techniques into their production processes.

James White will lead the practice as director.

“We are extremely pleased that Mr. White will be leading this new practice; it dovetails directly into our PLM vision and is synergistic with several of our mature practices, including simulation-Driven Systems Development and Manufacturing Systems Engineering,” says Peter Bilello, president of CIMdata. “We don’t see AM as a standalone alternative, but rather as a disruptive new engineering and manufacturing method that impacts many parts of an industrial client’s business processes.”

White brings to CIMdata and its clients over 30 years of PLM, AM/3D printing, and general manufacturing industry experience.

“Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing is the hot new thing in engineering and manufacturing…or is it?” asks White. “It’s been around a long time, but recent advances in material science, AM machines, product design tools, together with commercial pressures to make things faster/lighter/stronger/cheape r, and to be available when and where needed, yields an exciting new era for AM.”

CIMdata’s AM practice aims to work with industrial companies, and software and service providers to enhance manufacturing and engineering disciplines.

“We see AM in industrial situations as a work stream of PLM; AM doesn’t happen in a vacuum if it’s for industrial purposes,” says Bilello. “Things need to be considered spanning ideation, simulation, design methodology (for example, generative or conventional design methods), product costing and profitability management, the manufacturing method to be used, and utilization of supply chain management.”

A sampling of CIMdata’s AM services and deliverables include:

Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) study to identify AM readiness; recommendations

Topology optimization including product complexity and SKU reduction using AM

Market research, studies, reports, webcasts, education events, and workshops

Lifecycle event justifications for AM, e.g., logistics, manual touch, inventory, time, and complexity

IT systems mastering study; where AM production-ready parts should be mastered, accessed, by whom, and how change management occurs

Proof of concept (PoC) studies supported by independent AM service providers

For more information, contact CIMdata