CIMdata Releases “Digital Twin” 

CIMdata has published an eBook titled “Digital Twins.” The physics-based digital twin plays a key role in the business transformations needed to meet the complexity of cyberphysical products and their IoT-enabled operating environments, according to CIMdata.

This eBook explains how the Digital Twin can address current business challenges and meet market trends in engineering. This is a first step in defining the holistic picture of the Digital Twin and positioning it in the product lifecycle as well as in its relationship to platforms and the digital thread, according to CIMdata.

“This eBook highlights the complexity of the Digital Twin. It is a first step to holistically explain the Digital Twin as well as aspects of the related ecosystem, and how leading software providers, like Mevea with its simulation solutions, approach the Digital Twin utilizing examples from the industrial equipment industry,” says Frank Popielas, CIMdata executive consultant and managing partner and co-founder of SMS_ThinkTank.

Mevea of Finland, with its end-to-end solution, is helping leading industrial equipment companies to realize first mover benefits of implementing the Digital Twin approach. Mevea’s technical capabilities enable companies to help them achieve increased competitiveness for the overall business by rapidly reaching higher levels of digitalization maturity.

“Mevea is a thought leader within the engineering simulation industry. They are well poised to partner with leading OEMs and suppliers to deliver highly accurate and robust Digital Twin solutions,” Popielas states.

For more info, visit CIMdata.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.