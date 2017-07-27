CIMdata’s PLM Road Map 2017 Releases Agenda Topics

CIMdata, a global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, has announced the agenda topics for PLM Road Map 2017, which will be held in collaboration with PDT Europe. Both events will take place on October 17-19 at the Clarion Hotel Post, Gothenburg, Sweden.

The theme for this year’s PLM Road Map 2017 is “Digitalization: The Next Step in PLM’s Evolution.” Throughout the day, presentations will be made on the following topics:

PLM: A Key Enabler for Digitalization

Digitalization and the Internet of Things

Meeting the Demands of Social and Analytics on PLM to Deliver New Business Value

Multi-View Bill of Material – A Collaboration Between Business OEMs to Harmonize the Process and PLM Solution for Multi-View BOM Management

PLM, Industry 4.0, and Digitalization

The Digital Thread for Aerospace and Defense: What are We Certifying with Regulators Using Model-Based Definition?

High Volume Global Collaboration with Fully Automated ITAR Compliance on a Strategic Weapon System

Integrating PLM with Other Enterprise Domain Solutions to Support Digitalization

PLM Road Map 2017, in collaboration with PDT Europe, provides independent education and a collaborative networking environment.

