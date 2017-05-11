Clemson Group Exhibits 3D Vinyl

Chemson Group demonstrated its industrial additive manufacturing material, known as 3DVinyl, at this year’s Rapid + TCT event in Pittsburgh.

3D Vinyl is a thermoplastic PVC formulation, designed speciﬁcally for the additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing sector.

Over the last 12 months, with the help of a group of experts and hardware manufacturers including Titan 3D Robotics, Push Plastic and 3DMatter, Chemson has been able to address critical aspects of Z-axis interlayer adhesion, warpage, impact resistance and thermal stability.

In addition to the standard filament form factor, Chemson 3D Vinyl will also be available as pelletized compound to address the proliferation of large aperture, high flow-rate extrusion systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.