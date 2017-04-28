CNC Software Launches Mastercam 2018

Mastercam machining software from CNC Software features new 2D/3D milling capabilities, design improvements, turning and mill-turn enhancements.

Stock awareness has been added to select 2D toolpaths. The tool motion can now use the top, bottom, or both values of the stock, and all the linking parameters can be set to adapt to changing stock values. Add or remove finish cuts, based on the number of rough depth cuts specified on the Depth Cuts page. The workflow for all 3D High Speed toolpaths has been streamlined. Users can assign variable stock to leave values on its walls and floors.

Chip Break is now available for Face and Finish Toolpaths when chip breaks occur. Mill-Turn machine definitions now contain tailstock and quill components. The new Tailstock Operation allows you to define how the machine’s tailstock is used.

Angle Sweep improves the creation of more complex wireframe functions and when creating or editing primitives, there are now on-screen sweep and rotate controls which can snap to the AutoCursor positions of existing entities. To make Roll and Unroll results easier to predict, Seam Control lets you visually rotate a seam to see how geometry will respond, as well as snap to AutoCursor positions. Hole Axis makes it easier to work with a large number of holes.

Also available in the Mastercam 2018 release are the following features:

A new set of turning strategies that automate toolpath generation and support for Sandvik Coromant CoroTurn Prime inserts and PrimeTurning method.

My Mastercam gives access to your profile, Mastercam’s social media outlets, your Reseller information and the Mastercam Forum.

Streamlined workflow with improved plane management, level and geometry control, toolpath analysis and more.

Model Prep and Solid Model enhancements such as Multiple Undo/Redo for up to 25 functions and Solid Sweep has more options and controls than ever.

The Collision Control and the Multiaxis Link Safety Zone pages for Multiaxis toolpaths have been redesigned .

Common direction has been added to the Tool Axis Control page for Multiaxis toolpaths and keeps the tool at a uniform tilt angle to reduce tool and machine motion.

