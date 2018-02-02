Co-Founder of MSC Software Passes

MSC Software Corporation announces the passing of Dr. Richard H. MacNeal at the age of 94 on January 29, 2018.

Dr. Richard H. MacNeal founded MSC Software Corporation along with Robert Schwendler in 1963 under the name of MacNeal-Schwendler Corporation (MSC). Under his leadership, MSC developed its first structural analysis software called SADSAM (Structural Analysis by Digital Simulation of Analog Methods) and was deeply involved in the early efforts of the aerospace industry to improve early finite element analysis technology.

In response to a 1965 request for proposal from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for a general purpose structural analysis program, Dr. MacNeal contributed greatly to the early efforts of the aerospace industry by successfully simulating on-the-ground physical testing through computing to deliver the right answers and right physics to take humans to the moon. In 1971, MSC Software released a commercial version of Nastran, named MSC Nastran.

Dr. MacNeal pioneered the development of engineering software. His numerous technical innovations in mathematics were said to dramatically improve the quality of engineering analysis. Dr. MacNeal gave 54 years of technical contributions to the global CAE community.

For more info, visit MSC Software Corporation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.