Collier Research Joins NASA Advanced Composite Consortium

Collier Research has joined NASA’s Advanced Composite Consortium (ACC). The ACC aims to bring better composite material analysis, design and manufacturing into practice to help maintain American leadership in aviation manufacturing. The project’s goal is to reduce product development and certification timelines by 30% for composite aircraft.

According to the company, Collier Research is the only software company to join the group. It will guide two main ACC initiatives: rapid tools and design for manufacturing.

“The push to take weight out of structures designed for flight is leading to a greater use of composites in the aerospace industry,” says Craig Collier, president of Collier Research. “As these advanced materials are more complex to certify than metals, the use of automated, integrated analysis and design-performance optimization is critical—from the earliest stages of development all the way through manufacturing—to ensure that composites are used most effectively and certified for flight most efficiently.”

