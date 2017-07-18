Computational Acoustics Drives Design Solution

COMSOL has published a special edition of its annual publication, COMSOL News, celebrating simulation specialists in the field of acoustics.This special edition of COMSOL News 2017 highlights novel design solutions, from virtual product development to NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) performance, acoustic cloaking and feedback reduction.
“Since acoustics phenomena are inherently multiphysics, engineers use the most powerful modeling tools to account for several types of physics and their coupling,” says Mads Jensen, technical product manager, Acoustics.
COMSOL News 2017 Special Edition Acoustics is available as an online magazine and can be viewed digitally or downloaded in PDF format.
For more info, visit COMSOL.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.