Computational Acoustics Drives Design Solution

COMSOL has published a special edition of its annual publication, COMSOL News, celebrating simulation specialists in the field of acoustics.This special edition of COMSOL News 2017 highlights novel design solutions, from virtual product development to NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) performance, acoustic cloaking and feedback reduction.

“Since acoustics phenomena are inherently multiphysics, engineers use the most powerful modeling tools to account for several types of physics and their coupling,” says Mads Jensen, technical product manager, Acoustics.