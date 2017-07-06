COMSOL 2017 Keynote Speakers Named for Boston Event

The keynote speakers for COMSOL Conference 2017, slated for October 4-6 in Boston, have been revealed. The conference, which will take place at the Boston Marriott in Newton, MA, will feature the following experts in multiphysics modeling and simulation apps:

– Andrew Prudil of Canadian Nuclear Labs

– Pablo Rolandi of Amgen

– Richard Little of Sonos

– Stuart Brown of Veryst Engineering

– Vasudevan Venkateshwaran of W. L. Gore and Associates

The COMSOL Conference, in past events, has brought together thousands of engineers, researchers and scientists from around the world to discuss and exchange best practices around the use of mathematical modeling and numerical simulation. The event features many parallel sessions on structural mechanics, acoustics, electromagnetics, fluid flow, heat transfer and chemical reactions.

Program highlights include

• talks by industry experts on multi physics simulation;

• papers and poster presentations;

• minicourses on modeling, simulation, application design and deployment;

• demo stations that offer one-on-one meetings with application engineers; and

• exhibit showcasing products and services for users of COMSOLMultiphysics software

For more info, visit COMSOL.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.