COMSOL 5.3 Released

COMSOL Inc. has announced the 5.3 versions of its COMSOL Multiphysics modeling, simulation and simulation app-development system as well as its COMSOL Server platform for distributing, managing and running simulation apps. Version 5.3 debuts new boundary element method (BEM) functionality, a new algebraic multigrid (AMG) solver for CFD (computational fluid dynamics) analyses and enhanced app design and deployment capabilities. The company says that COMSOL 5.3 provides “notable performance improvements” and that many of the features introduced in this edition are user-driven.

Compared with a very recent edition, existing users could see COMSOL version 5.3 handle large models anywhere from 2x to 10x faster depending on the details of the model, according to the company. By way of example, COMSOL reports potential speedups for such operations as selections of domains, boundaries, edges and points, as well as OpenGL rendering range up to 10x. CAD import is now up to 5x faster, while loading and saving MPH (COMSOL Multiphysics) formatted files see a 2x to 10x performance boost. Additionally, geometry and mesh performance improvements from automatic pyramid element transitions and automatic removal of geometric details are reported.

COMSOL explains that for modeling electrostatics and corrosion effects, version 5.3’s new BEM capabilities will enable users to simulate models with infinite domains and voids. Users can quickly set up simulations that combine wires, beams, surfaces and solids in the same model, says COMSOL, adding that users can combine BEM and finite element (FE) methods in multiphysics simulations.

For handling large CFD models the new AMG solver requires only a single mesh level and is now the default option for many fluid flow and transport phenomena interfaces. Further, turbulent flow modeling is said to now offer more robust computations with automatic treatment of walls, a feature that blends high-fidelity, low-Reynolds formulation with wall functions.

Beginning with version 5.3 the Model Builder now more rapidly deals with geometry and mesh operations for models with large arrays and complicated solid operations in 3D. Users working with models and geometry requiring the use of several element types should benefit from the automatic generation of pyramidal elements to handle the transition between swept, hexahedral, prismatic and tetrahedral meshes, says COMSOL. A new option for automatic geometry defeaturing through virtual geometry operations is now also available.

With the introduction of model methods in version 5.3, COMSOL says that it is easy to automate repetitive operations directly in the Model Builder. Users can now simply record a set of operations, like a macro, and use the resulting method while setting up or solving a model. Among the potential uses of this usability feature, explains the company, would be the ability to create a reusable model method that generates a complicated array of geometric objects to expand on the standard functionality of the Model Builder.

The COMSOL Application Libraries feature more than 50 new and updated tutorial models, allowing users to quickly adopt new features, tools and modeling techniques. The tutorials span several areas from permanent magnet motors, cables and horn antennas to supersonic flows, electronics cooling and vibration and noise in a gearbox.

Updates to COMSOL Server include comprehensive log files for user activity as well as a centralized cluster administration setting in the COMSOL Server web interface to facilitate the setup and running of apps on clusters. In the Application Builder, app designers can now define customized actions when clicking on plots in graphics objects, enabling the creation of interactive apps.

COMSOL software runs on Windows, Linux and Macintosh operating systems. The COMSOL Application Builder is supported in the Windows operating system.

“Version 5.3 is a result of our continued focus on delivering highly capable mathematical modeling tools,” says Svante Littmarck, president and CEO, COMSOL Inc., in a press statement. “Our users will find great value in new solvers, the new physics interfaces and the many enhancements throughout COMSOL software from model creation to deployment of apps.”

