COMSOL 5.3a Expands Range of Multiphysics Modeling Tools

COMSOL makes available the latest release of the COMSOL Multiphysics and COMSOL Server products. Version 5.3a provides simulation specialists with modeling tools and increased solver performance. It features shape memory alloy (SMA) material models to a method for capacitively coupled plasma (CCP) simulations and a hybrid boundary element-finite element (BEM-FEM) method for acoustics and acoustic-structure interaction.

COMSOL 5.3a offers acoustics analysis based on the boundary element method.

“The recent addition of the boundary element method in COMSOL Multiphysics will enable us to model large acoustical radiation problems, such as, exterior sound reproduction for electric cars” comments Martin Olsen, principal engineer, Research, at Harman Lifestyle Audio. “The possibility of coupling BEM to FEM creates a highly versatile simulation environment for the automotive audio industry.”

A framework for model reduction is available with the release of two methods, modal analysis and asymptotic waveform evaluation (AWE), for the reduction of the computational complexity of mathematical models. Customers using LiveLink for MATLAB can get access to reduced models through a dedicated state-space export function. Many customers, especially those involved with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis, will experience up to 40% improved performance for algebraic multigrid (AMG) and 20% for geometric multigrid (GMG) solvers.

“The built-in thermodynamic and transport properties feature allows for a rapid, accurate, and user-friendly model definition of fluid flow, heat transfer, and reacting flow models. The dramatic increase in usability also includes the use of external thermodynamic property packages that may link through standard formats to COMSOL Multiphysics,” comments Ed Fontes, CTO, COMSOL.

Engineers designing smart metal devices, from biomedical to consumer products, can now include a shape memory alloy (SMA) material in their simulations. A SMA material can be coupled to other physics such as heat transfer. Users will benefit from a solid-beam connection feature as well as a new technique to model thread forces for bolts using a dedicated type of contact pair boundary condition.

Apps with very large plots or many graphics windows will see improved rendering performances resulting in a more responsive user interface. COMSOL Server users will now have the option to log in without a password within their corporate network, making it quicker and easier to run apps. The thumbnail image and description for an app can now be changed directly through the COMSOL Server™ web interface. Administrators can send global notifications to all users, for example, if the server needs to shut down for maintenance. There is a new cluster verification app installed by default in COMSOL Server™ that allows administrators to test cluster settings more conveniently. This app is also available in a regular COMSOL Multiphysics® installation for floating network licenses.

COMSOL Multiphysics and COMSOL Server software products are supported on Windows operating system, Linux operating system, and macOS operating system. The Application Builder is supported in the Windows operating system.

