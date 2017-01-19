COMSOL Announces COMSOL Days

COMSOL, a provider of multiphysics modeling software, has detailed its COMSOL Days for 2017. These events are open to anyone who wants to advance their multiphysics modeling skills and learn how to build custom simulation apps. The day will consist of training, talks by invited speakers, and the opportunity to connect with the COMSOL community, the company states.

There are COMSOL Days scheduled around the globe in major cities such as Bethesda, MD; Cambridge, MA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Paris, France; Brescia, Italy. They are scheduled to run throughout the entire year.

“Our mission is to expand access to numerical simulation to engineers without previous experience using multiphysics software. To achieve this goal, we released the Application Builder tool for COMSOL Multiphysics for creating custom apps and COMSOL Server license for deployment and access through a web browser or a client,” said Jeff Hiller, VP of Sales, COMSOL. “COMSOL Days directly support that mission by bringing new and existing users together for a daylong event consisting of training, invited talks, and countless opportunities to exchange ideas with peers and application specialists from COMSOL.”

For more information, visit COMSOL.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.