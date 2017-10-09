COMSOL Offers First Look at Multiphysics Software at Conference

COMSOL gave attendees of the COMSOL conference a sneak preview of the latest updates of the COMSOL Multiphysics and COMSOL Server products, including its Multiphysics software, at the annual COMSOL Conference in Boston.

Highlights of the release include:

acoustics and acoustic-structure interactions based on a hybrid boundary element-finite element (BEM-FEM) method;

impulse response for ray acoustics;

magnetostatics based a hybrid boundary element-finite element (BEM-FEM) method;

shape memory alloy (SMA) materials for structural analysis;

new method for capacitively-coupled plasma (CCP) simulations;

support for 3DConnexion SpaceMouse devices;

turbulent-flow enabled inlets for CFD simulations;

150 new materials and 1300 new material properties in the Material Library product; and

more than 60 substrate material properties for RF and microwave analysis.

“Users can now efficiently analyze the full range of acoustic frequencies from the lowest bass notes to ultrasound. Not to mention all the possible multi physics couplings,” says Mads Jensen, technical product manager, Acoustics, at COMSOL.

Those attending the conference were able to test the beta version of the software.

For more info, visit COMSOL.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.