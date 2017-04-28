COMSOL Release Delivers Modeling Tools and Solver Technology

COMSOL has debuted the latest releases of the COMSOL Multiphysics and COMSOL Server simulation software. Version 5.3 provides performance improvements and app design and deployment capabilities with modeling and development tools, solvers and user-driven features.

New Mathematical Methods and Solvers

With version 5.3, the boundary element method (BEM) is available for modeling electrostatics and corrosion effects.

“This means that users can easily combine boundary element and finite element methods for greater flexibility in their multi-physics simulations,” says Svante Littmarck, president and CEO, COMSOL.

The Boundary Element method enables users to simulate models with infinite domains and voids, as well as to quickly set up simulations that combine wires, beams, surfaces and solids in the same model.

There’s a new algebraic multigrid (AMG) solver implemented in version 5.3. The AMG solver requires only a single mesh level and is the default option for many fluid flow and transport phenomena interfaces. This feature blends high-fidelity low-Reynolds formulation with wall functions.

Suite of Development Tools

The Model Builder more rapidly handles geometry and mesh operations for models with large arrays and complicated solid operations in 3D. A new option for automatic geometry defeaturing through virtual geometry operations is now available.

With the introduction of model methods in version 5.3, it is easy to automate repetitive operations directly in the Model Builder, according to the company.

“You can now simply record a set of operations, like a macro, and use the resulting method while setting up or solving a model,” says Bjorn Sjodin, vice president of Product Management, COMSOL. “This is an important usability feature with many possible applications. For example, you can create a reusable model method that generates a complicated array of geometric objects to expand on the standard functionality of the Model Builder.”

The Application Libraries feature more than 50 new and updated tutorial models, allowing users to quickly adopt new features, tools and modeling techniques. The tutorials span several areas, from permanent magnet motors, cables, and horn antennas, to supersonic flows, electronics cooling, and vibration and noise in a gearbox.

More Functionality for App Design

The Application Builder allows simulation specialists to create apps based on their multiphysics models. The app interface can be customized and accessed via a browser or a Windows client, which connects to a local installation of COMSOL Server.

Updates to COMSOL Server include comprehensive log files for user activity as well as a centralized cluster administration setting in the COMSOL Server web interface for easy setup of running apps on clusters. In the Application Builder, app designers can now define customized actions when clicking on plots in graphics objects, enabling the easy creation of interactive apps.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.