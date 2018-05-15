COMSOL Releases its Annual News Magazine

COMSOL published the annual edition of COMSOL News today. The magazine features case studies of simulation specialists working with their colleagues and customers to find solutions for business and engineering goals. COMSOL News 2018 reports on how creating accurate digital prototypes and deploying simulation apps has become standard practice.

COMSOL News 2018 features more than a dozen articles covering a diverse range of projects making use of multiphysics modeling and apps distributed through organizations’ internal portals. Featured articles discuss: minimizing corrosion in multimaterial assemblies, gear lubrication, automotive product design, seminconductor manufacturing breakthroughs, enhancing water quality and developing noncontact magnetic couplings.

“Numerical simulation impacts every aspect of the world around us. Keeping the environment clean is one important example. Our cover features the Dommel river in The Netherlands, which is thriving thanks to the engineers at Tauw and their simulation work,” says Valerio Marra, marketing director, COMSOL, Inc. “The simulation specialists featured in this year’s edition of COMSOL News are making the world a better place. They don’t do it alone though, engineers across departments and continents are working together to solve the challenges that remain in building better products and processes.”

COMSOL News 2018 is available as an online magazine and can be viewed digitally or downloaded in PDF format.

For more info, visit COMSOL.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.