COMSOL’s Littmarck to Speak at Thermal and Fluids Engineering Conference (TFEC)

Svante Littmarck, president and CEO of COMSOL, Inc., will give a plenary lecture on the latest achievements of multiphysics simulation during the 2nd Thermal and Fluids Engineering Conference (TFEC), April 2-5 in Las Vegas. With a focus on “Engineering Challenges for the Betterment of Society,” this year’s conference will provide an international forum for discussing the latest research and development achievements in the thermal and fluid sciences and the impact on numerical simulation.

“Thanks to custom simulation apps, powerful computational tools are able to reach a wider group of users than ever before,” says Littmarck. “During the lecture I will discuss use cases and show how state-of-the-art multiphysics software can be used to benefit simulation specialists, their colleagues, and customers alike.”

During the conference, COMSOL will offer a course on “Multiphysics Simulation of Thermal and Fluid Systems.” David Kan, vice president of sales for the southwestern region of the US, and Nicolas Huc, Technical Product Manager, Heat Transfer, will introduce the participants to multiphysics simulation using COMSOL software. The course will focus on the design of a heat sink to demonstrate how to model conjugate heat transfer step-by-step.

The 2017 American Society of Thermal and Fluids Engineers (ASTFE) Conference and 4th International Workshop on Heat Transfer (IWHT) will be co-located and held April 2-5, 2017 in the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The conference and workshop provide an international forum for the presentation of the latest research and knowledge.

