Concept Laser, Honeywell and PADT Build Additive Manufacturing Research Center

The Polytechnic School at Arizona State University (ASU) and industry partners have announced the opening of a 15,000 square foot additive manufacturing research center on the school’s campus. The center was formed in partnership with Honeywell Aerospace, Concept Laser and PADT Inc.

“Changing the future of metal additive manufacturing begins with educated teachers and curious students. The educational leadership that the ASU Polytechnic School provides to the Southwest region and the industry will certainly be impactful. Concept Laser is proud to be a partner in this initiative,” said John Murray, president and CEO of Concept Laser Inc.

The center holds over $2 million of plastic, polymer and metal printing equipment. Additionally, the lab has a Concept Laser M2 cusing and Mlab cusing machine which are dedicated to 3D metal printing, also known as metal additive manufacturing, a company press release states.

“Honeywell is thrilled to be participating in the opening of the new additive manufacturing laboratory at the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus,” said Don Godfrey, engineering fellow at Honeywell. “For many years, we have worked with ASU seniors on their capstone projects with three of these projects this school year additive manufacturing focused. In addition to our own additive manufacturing operations, we have provided mentorship to students in the program and assisted in the procurement of one machine for the schools’ new lab. We look forward to growing our relationships with the university in developing brilliant minds to tackle and overcome industry challenges associated with aviation and additive manufacturing.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.