Concepts NREC Updates with Version 8.6 of Agile Engineering Design System

Concepts NREC, a turbomachinery software, design, development, testing and manufacturing company, has released version 8.6 of its Agile Engineering Design System. The Agile Engineering Design System is an integrated suite of CAE and CAM software, specialized for turbomachinery. This integrated system enables customers to optimize designs based on the impact to cost, machining time and performance.

The new 8.6 release features pbPost, a new push-button post-processing module that enables NUMECA International’s FINE/Turbo to be launched from within the AxCent environment. It can also import the CFD results generated by FINE/Turbo back into the AxCent viewing environment. Another new feature is a recirculating casing treatment (RCT) for compressor range extension that is integrated throughout the entire design process from preliminary design through 3D geometry, grid generation and flow solve.

Version 8.6 of its CAM module, MAX-PAC, delivers new features focused on making complex five-axis programming simple, safe and efficient. They include new virtual milling functionality that simulates material removal. Other enhanced features are more options for roughing, new plunge milling strategies for harder materials and new options for high-quality point and flank milled blades.

Version 8.6 is available immediately to users on active Agile Product Support (APS).

Sources: Press materials received from the company.