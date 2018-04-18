CONTACT Software Extends Elements Platform for PLM and IoT

CONTACT Software extends Elements, an open platform for PLM and the internet of things, with functions for speech recognition and data analytics. Users simplify their operating procedures by voice input and systematically evaluate simulation and field data. CIM Database is a PLM system that supports users in tasks such as formulating search conditions in Enterprise Search or technical texts in Requirements Management by voice input.

The new functions of the CONTACT Elements platform were to be presented for the first time at the 2018 prostep ivip Symposium, April 18-19 in Munich, Germany.

CONTACT Software provides open standard software for the product development process and digital transformation. Its products help to organize projects, execute processes and work together worldwide using virtual product models and the digital twin, according to the company. Its open technology and the CONTACT Elements platform are designed for connecting IT systems and the internet of things for end-to-end business processes, the company reports.

