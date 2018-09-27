CONTACT Software Joins Smart Engineering Research Association

CONTACT Software has joined the research association Smart Engineering. The aim is to generate product development regarding the digital economy. As a result, scientists and industry representatives are exploring new ways for interdisciplinary collaboration within companies.

The research association Smart Engineering e. V., based at the Technical University Chemnitz in Germany, is an alliance of PLM experts from science, industry and IT. Their goal is to support the development of smart products and services over the entire product lifecycle in the sense of consistent digital value creation.

“The digital transformation requires the manufacturing industry to rethink and redesign its methods, processes, technologies and organizational forms,” says Dr. Patrick Müller of CONTACT Software. “Adjusting IT to this also in product development is absolutely relevant to competition.” The Smart Engineering initiative focuses on scientifically based joint research with a focus on practical transfer.

This reflects the constitution of its members. Whether mechanical engineering informatics, virtual product development or production engineering—many research institutes from all over Germany are involved. CONTACT Software, Conweaver and others, contribute their knowledge of IT technologies and best practices in engineering.

Smart Engineering presents its work results in trade journals and at conferences. The association also promotes dialogue with industry through its own events, which are open to all interested parties. The next date has already been set: In mid-October 2018, a “Model-Based Engineering” (MBE) theme day will take place, informing about new possibilities for model-based collaboration between mechanical, electrical/electronic and software developers.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.