Contex Expands IQ Quattro Family with Format Scanner

Contex launches the IQ Quattro 3600 wide format scanner, which can scan technical documents up to 36-in. wide and unlimited length. The newest Contex model completes the IQ Quattro series, which now includes 24-, 36-, and 44-in. wide format scanner models, according to the company. The 3600 is immediately available from distributors globally.

The IQ Quattro has up to 14 ips in color with Sigma and Color Fringe Removal. It can scan A0/E size documents in 3.5 seconds with a 1-second start time, the company reports.

The IQ Quattro 3600 replaces the SD 36 scanner and includes full network capabilities and cloud connectivity. The IQ Quattro scanners are equipped with Contex CleanScan CIS modules and optimal image quality with dual-sided LED light. This eliminates wrinkles and folds in originals and provides clear, crisp scans, according to the company.

The Contex IQ Quattro scanner series uses the Nextimage professional suite of software products. It can also run rainforest365, a free Contex app, which allows users to operate the scanners securely with their smart devices. The IQ Quattro also comes available as a ScanStation, featuring a 21.5-in. touchscreen.

