Continental Selects Granta MI for Materials Information Management

Granta Design announces that four divisions of Continental have chosen GRANTA MI, a system for enterprise materials information management, to create a single point of collection and access for its materials data, from materials engineering through to design and simulation. With an increasing focus on computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided engineering (CAE), the enterprise needed a single, standardized and traceable means of managing its critical proprietary engineering data across divisions within its automotive business.

Continental chose GRANTA MI as an approved ‘single source of truth’ for its materials information for use, and reuse, throughout the Group’s product development lifecycle. Through GRANTA MI, proprietary in-house materials information is supplemented by comprehensive, trustworthy reference data. Automotive enterprises like Continental are using GRANTA MI as a centralized and enterprise-wide hub of approved, versioned data to support virtual engineering, control supplier qualification processes and aid environmental compliance. Enhanced tools facilitate visualization and analysis of test data, manage product risk and ensure robust data management workflows.

With the pilot phase of the deployment completed, Continental will soon begin the initial rollout of the GRANTA MI solution, providing access mid-term to more than 4,000 users, within its automotive business.

For more info, visit Granta Design and Continental.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.