Converge and Tecplot Combine Forces for CFD and Visualization

Convergent Science has formed a new partnership with Tecplot. maker of flow visualization software. Each CONVERGE CFD license will include a complimentary license to Tecplot for CONVERGE, which is a version of Tecplot 360.

“We are thrilled to have joined forces with Tecplot. Their visualization software is first-class and will provide our CONVERGE users with an effective and user-friendly tool to better understand the results of their CFD simulations,” says Eric Pomraning, vice president and co-founder of Convergent Science.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Convergent Science, a global leader in CFD,” says Tom Chan, president of Tecplot, Inc. “They have a great team and we look forward to working with Convergent Science to help their user base seamlessly use Tecplot 360 to better comprehend and communicate their CFD results.”

For more info, visit Convergent Science and Tecplot.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.