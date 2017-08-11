Coordinate Metrology Society Conference Drew Talent in Portable Measurement

The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS)’ 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC) in Snowbird, Utah, hosted hundreds of visitors and featured more than 20 original technical presentations in late July. At the 33rd CMSC conference, portable metrology professionals convened. Keith Bevan of NPL (National Physical Laboratory – UK) served as Conference Chairman for 2017. Expert and novice metrologists and scientists from 12 countries were on hand for the event.

CMS members, industry guests and users of portable measurement technology delivered white papers and application presentations at the 2017 conference. The agenda included speakers from NASA – Johnson Space Center, Triumph Aerostructures – Vought Aircraft Division, IK4-TEKNIKER (Spain), Idaho Virtualization Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), National Physical Laboratory (NPL- UK), Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, University of North Carolina – Charlotte, University College London, Academy of Opto-electronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tianjin University. During CMSC, delegates discussed the latest developments including a wide range of applications from close-range photogrammetry in space to metrology-guided wing join automation to point cloud measurements on a CMM artifact using a laser scanner.

During the conference, Randy Gruver, CMS certification chair, presented updates on the society’s career enhancement programs including the CMS Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations and future certifications in the works. Professor Ed Morse, UNC Charlotte, presented an update for the Precision Path Consortium’s Roadmap for Large scale Manufacturing, a collaboration of industry, CMS and UNC Charlotte. Robert Schlader from the Idaho Virtualization Laboratory also presented “Digital Heritage and the Idaho Virtualization Lab; what is it, what does it mean, and why do it?”

In the CMSC Exhibition Hall, more than 40 exhibitors featured the latest trends in close-tolerance, industrial coordinate measurement systems, software, peripherals and services.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.