Coordinate Metrology Society Preps for 2017 Conference

The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS) announces its agenda of 23 original technical papers and presentations to be delivered at the 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC). The Coordinate Metrology Society will meet for its 33rd annual event July 17 – 21, 2017 at the Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center in Snowbird, Utah.

All abstract submissions are peer-reviewed and selected by the CMSC Executive Committee. 3D Metrology-based technical papers and presentations will be delivered by industry veterans representing manufacturers and organizations such as The Boeing Company, NASA Johnson Space Center, Triumph Aerostructures, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL-UK). The roster includes five speakers from educational institutions including University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Kennesaw State University, University College London, Tianjin University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Highlighted examples of presentation titles include “Close Range Photogrammetry in Space,” “Multi-instrument Survey to Capture Robot Pose Accuracy and Repeatability,” “Metrology Guided Wing Join Automation,” “Absolute Measurements for Body-in-White” and “Integrating Inertial Sensors with Optical Measurement Systems.”

CMSC attendees represent prominent science/research laboratories, educational institutions, and industries such as aerospace, satellite, automotive, shipbuilding, power generation and general engineering. Also during the conference, the Coordinate Metrology Society hosts user group meetings and networking events to encourage an open, educational atmosphere. The organization conducts hands-on workshops and Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations as well. The CMSC exhibition hall is packed with current technology such as portable coordinate measuring machines (PCMMs), software, and accessories supported by more than 40 OEMs and service providers.

For more info, visit the Coordinate Metrology Society and the Coordinate Metrology Society Conference.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.