CorelCAD Mobile Available for iOS

CorelCAD Mobile makes its debut on iPhone and iPad, providing technical designers with CAD capabilities to boost productivity on the go and in the field. With this latest release, CorelCAD Mobile is now available on iOS and Android, delivering a complete set of 2D design and annotation tools for tablets and smartphones.

CorelCAD Mobile is a standalone CAD experience designed to complement the CorelCAD 2018 desktop application for Windows and Mac. CorelCAD Mobile subscribers receive a full set of 2D drawing, editing and 3D viewing tools, advanced annotation capabilities and more. For users looking for a lighter feature set, a free version is also available with simplified capabilities, including 2D and 3D .DWG viewing and basic annotation.

“With the new CorelCAD Mobile, architects, engineers and designers now have access to a complete .DWG native CAD solution for viewing and sketching, enabling them to be productive anywhere,” says Klaus Vossen, senior product manager for Technical Graphics at Corel. “With apps for both iOS and Android, our new CorelCAD Mobile offers powerful CAD capabilities, no matter the device you choose.”

Benefits of the new CorelCAD Mobile include the following: sketch ideas on the go; share designs between desktop and mobile; edit drawings and immediately share modified versions and annotate drawings on site.

CorelCAD Mobile is now available for iPhone and iPad. Subscriptions are priced at $99.99 USD / €99.99 / £89.99 annually or $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 per month. Free simple mode versions are also available.

Current CorelCAD Mobile Android customers will continue to retain an active license until its original expiry date.

For more information, visit CorelCAD Software.

