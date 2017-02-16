Cortina3d Releases RapidAuthor 9.1

Cortona3D has released a new version of its authoring tool for creating interactive 3D/2D technical publications. The key changes in RapidAuthor v. 9.1 include the ability to import and edit section planes in 3D, a new module for creating 2D illustrations from 3D geometry and improved performance for several time-consuming operations, according to a news release.

RapidAuthor 9.1 allows for importing the section planes information from JT data (Model Views). Performance of 2D illustration generation, project saving, and procedure updating has been improved.

A new module in the RapidAuthor suite, RapidIllustrator, is tailored to the creation of 2D illustrations from 3D geometry. RapidIllustrator is designed for authors who are focused on the creation of 2D illustrations and do not need to work with DPL tables or 3D animations.

According to the company, other changes to the tool include:

Improved quality of generated 2D illustrations.

New methods of filling 2D objects in Cortona 2D Editor Pro.

The ability to filter XML documents opened in the Document Editor based on specified S1000D or DITA applicability values.

Improved import of CAD and JT data.

Improved integration with Teamcenter Manufacturing: support for the Operation Activity object.

For more information, visit Cortona3D.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.