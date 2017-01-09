CPFD Software Updates Barracuda Virtual Reactor

CPFD Software has released its latest version of Barracuda Virtual Reactor, a software designed for simulation and analysis of fluidized bed reactors and gas-solid systems.

According to the company, version 17.1 Barracuda Virtual Reactor is now even faster—delivering simulation results in a shorter time. Other enhancements include new and improved methods for handling boundary conditions enabling faster model setup and easier control of bulk particle dynamics across model boundaries, and expansion of thermal and chemical kinetics modeling capability.

Additionally, Barracuda Virtual Reactor is computationally efficient and exploits low-cost parallel computing hardware enabling customers to deploy the software without requiring investment in expensive high-performance computing resources, a company press release states.

For more information, visit CPFD Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.