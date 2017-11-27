Creaform Releases 6.1 Version of VXelements 3D Software

Enhancements include the following:

VXinspect Dimensional inspection software module

Advanced alignment tools: In line with the previous VXelements release, Creaform further improves alignment capabilities by integrating geometric counterpart concepts when needed. The software deploys its algorithms to build the right alignment when the situation requires it, even if end users are not expert in geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T).

New snapshot tool: A new optimized workflow is available.

VXmodel Scan-to-CAD software module

Edit boundaries: The new boundary edition will enable users to boost performance. The improved functionality will enable them to get cleaner boundaries.

Cross sections and cut mesh by plane: Major improvements to the cross-section and cut mesh by plane functionality provide users with the optimum creation workflow.

VXelements 6.1 is available for download as of December 4.

