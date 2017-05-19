Creaform Unveils MaxSHOT Next Measuring System

Building on the first generation of MaxSHOT 3D, Creaform has developed an “intelligent” measurement solution that autonomously guides users to the right measurements within VXelements. The new MaxSHOT 3D can be used as a standalone measurement device, or in combination with Creaform’s 3D scanners and portable CMMs.

According to the company, benefits include:

Visual projections with live go/no-go feedback directly on the part, guiding the user to the correct position to take the shot.

New light, ergonomic design engineered specifically for photogrammetric measurement of large parts ranging from 2 to 10 meters.

Improved hardware reliability and multifunction buttons for easier interaction with the software in shop-floor conditions.

For more info, visit Creaform.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.