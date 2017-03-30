CRP Technology Debuts Thermoplastic Elastomer Material for AM

CRP Technology has launched Windform RL, the first thermoplastic elastomer material within the Windform family of materials for professional 3D Printing. Windform RL is a thermoplastic elastomer material with rubber-like distinguishing features.

Its mechanical characteristics make it suited for additive manufacturing applications requiring complex geometries, and where flexible characteristics are needed, according to the company.

Flexible parts manufactured in Windform RL and stiff parts in Windform materials can be bonded together by epoxy resins or with mechanical joints.

Windform RL accommodates chemical and heat resistance and combines tear resistance with burst strength. It is suited for functional rubber-like prototypes and parts (e.g. gaskets, hoses, and durable components). Wind form also allows for the manufacturing “soft-touch” items with non-slip surfaces, e.g., handles and overmolded grips. It can be used for simulating cast urethane, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber, and silicone parts along with complex production, F3 prototypes (prototypes to test form, fit, and function).

Sources: Press materials received from the company.