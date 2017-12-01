Daat Research’s Coolit and CoolitPCB v17 Boost User Productivity with Tools

With the release of Coolit and CoolitPCB v.17, a 64-bit only release, Daat Research makes strides in boosting computational fluid dynamics user productivity. The release expands functionality of existing components, adds new components and new functionality.

An optional data center modeling module has been included complete with data center equipment, such as CRACs and other cooling devices, racks, raised floors and drop ceilings, tiles etc. Extensive libraries of all data center equipment are included. And construction of models has been enhanced with the new Mate function, which facilitates and monitors joining of objects. Also, Fluid Regions in Coolit can now be complex shapes.

The new functionality and components include a new cold plate model; Gauge as source of temperature for temperature-dependent heat sources; and expanded functionality of Snap to and Measure tools, which now handle CAD imported objects’ interior geometry; and expands functionality of Model Check with a wider range of scenarios. If requested, Coolit v.17 will automatically add monitor points in Solid Blocks and Resistor models, enable the Hollow Box model to individually customize sides, as well as deliver other features and improvements.

Coolit and CoolitPCB v.17 are available now.

For more info, visit Daat Research.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.