Dassault Systèmes and Granta Design Set Up Materials Partnership

Granta Design is collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to help product innovation teams make more informed decisions about the materials they use for the products they are developing. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will integrate with Granta Design’s GRANTA MI system for materials information management.

Thanks to the integration of GRANTA MI technology, approved information from a company’s materials database will be directly available to its product innovation teams on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Designers, engineers, simulation analysts and other stakeholders will be able to quickly access accurate and consistent information on materials and their properties, and check that requirements on their structural behavior, cost, application, compliance or sustainability are fulfilled.

“Science-driven companies using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to explore materials now gain higher levels of confidence and flexibility in their innovation process,” says Leif Pedersen, CEO, BIOVIA, Dassault Systèmes. “The ability to search and assign the right material directly impacts the user experience, from the stiffness of a tennis racket or the cushioning of a car seat, to the right material for additive manufacturing, all while addressing increasing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of their product investment.”

Further details of the integration will be presented at the Science in the Age of Experience event in Boston, MA from June 18-21.

“We’re pleased to be working with Dassault Systèmes to bring the benefits of material intelligence to users of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,” says Patrick Coulter, chief operating officer, Granta Design. “We know that customers are eager to see this integration, and we look forward to delivering it to them – and to working along with Dassault Systèmes to build further applications that help engineering enterprises to get more value from materials knowledge.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.