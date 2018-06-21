Dassault Systèmes Completes No Magic Acquisition

Dassault Systèmes has completed the acquisition of No Magic, a global solutions company focused on model-based systems engineering, architecture modeling for software, system of systems and enterprise business processes modeling. The signing was announced on October 25, 2017 and the closing of the transaction follows completion of customary conditions, including receipt of foreign investment approvals in the United States and in Lithuania. No Magic is headquartered in Allen, TX, and has offices in Lithuania and Thailand.

The acquisition of No Magic strengthens Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by generalizing systems engineering for developing the “internet of experiences”—the smart and autonomous experiences that are digitally connecting products, nature and life in the physical world.

Enterprise customers, small companies and professionals in the aerospace and defense (NASA/JPL, Boeing, Lockheed Martin), transportation and mobility (Ford, Renault, Honda, BMW, Nissan), and other industries (Sony, Panasonic, John Deere, GE Healthcare, Pfizer, J.P. Morgan, PayPal) use No Magic’s solutions including its core product, MagicDraw, part of the Cameo Suite, for business process, architecture, software and system modeling with teamwork support.

While providing continuity for No Magic’s customers, Dassault Systèmes will combine No Magic’s solutions with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, complementing and reinforcing CATIA applications. This is expected to provide a “single source of truth” allowing any user within a company to implement continuous 3D digital processes and to address all lifecycle aspects of an experience, from requirements, system of systems architecture models, systems and subsystems architecture to functional, conceptual, logical and physical 3D modeling simulations, according to Dassault Systèmes.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform natively supports openness by providing the largest range of open standards and languages for systems engineering, such as STEP, Modelica, FMI, ReqIF or OSLC. The acquisition will enrich it with the adoption of industry standard models and languages such as UML-SysML, DoDAF, MODAF, UPDM or UAF.

For more info, read a blog by DE‘s Kenneth Wong, and visit Dassault Systèmes and No Magic.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.