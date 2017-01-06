Dassault Systèmes, HTC Expand Partnership

Dassault Systèmes has expanded its partnership with HTC by adding support for the HTC Vive Business Edition VR system in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

This new way to access, view and explore a native virtual model on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform during product development delivers an enhanced spatial impression for a deeper understanding of an object’s depth, solidness and design that cannot be achieved with a computer screen alone, the company states. The support makes it so that the HTC Vive can be used through plug-and-play operation.

“The Vive Business Edition allows Dassault Systèmes’ customers to use virtual reality at a large scale at low cost,” said Hervé Fontaine, Vice President Virtual Reality Enterprise and Business Development, HTC. “With the Vive’s unique laser tracking system providing sub-millimeter precision and very low latency, it is an ideal fit for Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA applications users who can now check their work in real time as they modify their design.”

