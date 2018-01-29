Dassault Systèmes Makes Executive Committee Announcements

Dassault Systèmes has announced Executive Committee appointments and changes.

Philippe Forestier, executive vice president, Global Affairs & Communities, and a founding member of Dassault Systèmes when it was created in 1981, will retire. Monica Menghini, executive vice president, chief strategy officer, is resigning for family reasons.

Both departures are effective as of February 28, 2018. Thibault de Tersant, currently senior executive vice president and CFO, will take the position of general secretary (Secrétaire Général) and Pascal Daloz, currently executive vice president, Brands and Corporate Development, has been named chief financial officer & corporate strategy officer, with the changes effective February 5 following the release of the 2017 fourth quarter and full-year financial results scheduled for February 1, 2018. Florence Verzelen has joined as executive vice president, Industry Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs and Communication, effective January 15, 2018.

“These changes in our Executive Committee will support the next phase of development of Dassault Systèmes as the 3DEXPERIENCE company,” says Bernard Charlès, vice chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, comments.

de Tersant in his new role as senior executive vice president, general secretary (Secrétaire Général) will be involved in a wide range of strategic, legal, governance and business initiatives. He will continue as a director of Dassault Systèmes and as a member of the Executive Committee. He has served as the chief financial officer of Dassault Systèmes for 30 years, commencing in 1988.

Daloz brings more than 17 years of experience in executive positions at Dassault Systèmes to his new position as executive vice president, chief financial officer and corporate strategy officer. He has been executive vice president, Brands and Corporate Development, since 2014 and member of the Executive Committee. With the support of the CEOs of each of Dassault Systèmes’ brands, he has been responsible for overall brand strategy with the mission to build brands by creating a portfolio of applications, inspiring users’ experiences and user communities.

Verzelen brings nearly two decades of international business and global affairs experience and leadership to her position as executive vice president, Industry Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs and Communication, and member of the Executive Committee. After beginning her career in project financing at the Société Générale Investment Bank in New York in 2002, she then worked at the European Commission, followed by the office of the Secretary of State for European Affairs. She then joined the Engie group (GDF Suez) and then became Manager of the subsidiary GDF Suez Qatar BV. Since 2015, she has been Deputy Director of Engie Europe, in charge of Operations, Business Development and Innovation and Managing Director of Engie Russia.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.