Dassault Systèmes Opens 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in North America

Dassault Systèmes opened its North American 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, an open innovation laboratory and startup accelerator, at a grand opening celebration on the Dassault Systèmes Waltham, MA, Campus. The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, just outside of Boston, equips startups, entrepreneurs, students, makers and individuals from industrial innovation departments or research laboratories based anywhere in North America, whose projects address city, life, lifestyle, the internet of things (IoT), Fab Labs or ideation themes.

The lab will provide access to Dassault Systèmes’ cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform, technical skills, mentoring and worldwide ecosystem, as part of one- or two-year programs to accelerate product development. The3DEXPERIENCE Lab currently includes 12 sitting workbenches and 10 standing work surfaces in addition to 3D printers, laser engravers and a robotic arm.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab also houses a digital fabrication space designed and set up in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Bits and Atoms. The lab provides access to computer-controlled tools and processes to create product prototypes or refine product ideas.

For more info, visit Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.