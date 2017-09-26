Dassault Systèmes Rolls Out SOLIDWORKS 2018

Dassault Systèmes has launched SOLIDWORKS 2018, the latest release of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications. Powered by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SOLIDWORKS 2018 features an integrated, end-to-end solution for the design to manufacturing process, the company reports.

With SOLIDWORKS 2018, teams can collaborate concurrently to more rapidly and cost-efficiently design a product or part, validate its function and manufacturability, manage its data and related processes, streamline and automate its manufacturing, and inspect it, according to Dassault Systèmes. Any changes in design or manufacturing are reportedly easy to manage and automatically flow to all related models, programs, drawings and documentation due to intellectual property embedded early on in the design process.

A key feature of SOLIDWORKS 2018 for this process is SOLIDWORKS CAM, a new application that provides rules-based machining with knowledge capture to allow for the automation of manufacturing programming. This application is said to enable teams to execute new “build to order” strategies with custom parts that are automatically designed and programmed in seconds.

For more info, visit Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.