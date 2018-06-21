Datakit Debuts Version 2018.2 of CAD Conversion Tool

The latest update of Datakit’s CAD data exchange software range is now available. This new version of CrossManager, CrossCad/Plg and CrossCad/Ware adds the following improvements:

New CAD formats versions support: CATIA V5-6R2018 (R28), CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE R2017x and Revit 2018.

OBJ reader: Textures included in original file are now preserved. Software vendors can import textured OBJ files into their application and CrossManager users can convert these OBJ files into formats supporting textures, such as 3DPDF.

CrossCad/Plg plug-ins for Rhino are compatible with Rhino 6.

The 3DPDF format writing is now able to save models geometry as Nurbs surfaces (B-rep). Users can choose to get a file containing mesh, B-rep, or both of them. This improvement also applies to PRC format writing, as this format is encapsulated in 3DPDF.

This version also benefits from the improvement of the dozens of CAD converters provided by Datakit. They are constantly maintained in order to improve their quality and to process new entities, while optimizing the execution time. Datakit tools remain completely independent and don’t require any third-party license to work.

Created in 1994 by Francis Cadin, former GOSET’s consultant and STEP expert from ISO, Datakit is focused on the CAD data exchange market. Based in Lyon (France), Datakit has offices in Marseille and Carcassonne, too.

For more info, visit Datakit.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.