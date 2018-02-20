Dell EMC Infrastructure Simplifies Data Center Modernization

Dell EMC is expanding its converged infrastructure (CI) system with the addition of the next generation Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000.

The VxBlock 1000 is designed to support workloads of all types and includes a broader choice of storage arrays, data protection and compute than previous-generation VxBlock Systems. This new system’s multiple technology simplifies IT infrastructure lifecycle management through extensive prevalidation.

“When customers deploy CI, what they are really looking to do is invest in technology that removes data center cost while, ultimately, improving outcomes,” says Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell EMC Storage Division. “Our role is to deliver CI innovation that has the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require, but with pooled resources, so the data center is more efficient even as workload requirements change.”

Compared to previous generation Dell EMC VxBlock Systems, the VxBlock 1000 offers improved:

Business agility by applying the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require. Customers can mix four types of storage arrays—Dell EMC Unity, VMAX, XtremIO and Isilon—and now can opt for Cisco UCS C-Series Rack Servers, in addition to Cisco UCS B-Series Blade Servers, and a range of Dell EMC data protection products in one system. The VxBlock 1000 increases server scalability by 56% (from 512 to 800 servers) and now supports up to 10 storage arrays.

by applying the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require. Customers can mix four types of storage arrays—Dell EMC Unity, VMAX, XtremIO and Isilon—and now can opt for Cisco UCS C-Series Rack Servers, in addition to Cisco UCS B-Series Blade Servers, and a range of Dell EMC data protection products in one system. The VxBlock 1000 increases server scalability by 56% (from 512 to 800 servers) and now supports up to 10 storage arrays. Data center efficiency by pooling resources to maximize system use, preventing stranded capacity. With pooling of diverse resources in a single system, customers can allocate and re-allocate pooled compute, storage and data protection resources to specific applications, as business and workload requirements change.

by pooling resources to maximize system use, preventing stranded capacity. With pooling of diverse resources in a single system, customers can allocate and re-allocate pooled compute, storage and data protection resources to specific applications, as business and workload requirements change. Operational simplicity by delivering a turnkey, engineered system with lifecycle assurance that frees up IT staff to focus on innovation. The VxBlock 1000’s native support for mixed technologies offers improved simplicity for physical infrastructure, infrastructure administration and lifecycle management by reducing data center footprint (less cabinets, LAN and SAN switches, power supplies and system management hardware and software).

The Dell EMC VxBlock 1000 is available for ordering via Dell EMC and its channel partners.

For more info, visit Dell EMC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.