Dell Expands Server Capabilities

Dell EMC announces three new servers designed for software-defined environments, edge and high-performance computing (HPC). The PowerEdge R6415, PowerEdge R7415 and PowerEdge R7425 expand the 14th generation of the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio with new capabilities to address the workload requirements of the modern data center. All three rack servers with the AMD EPYC processor offer scalable platforms.

“As the bedrock of the modern data center, customers expect us to push server innovation further and faster,” says Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president, Server and Infrastructure Systems at Dell EMC. “As customers deploy more IoT solutions, they need highly capable and flexible compute at the edge to turn data into real-time insights; these new servers that are engineered to deliver that while lowering TCO.”

The combined innovation of AMD EPYCTM processors and pioneering PowerEdge server technology deliver compute capabilities that optimally enhance emerging workloads. With up to 32 cores (64 threads), eight memory channels and 128 PCIe lanes, AMD’s EPYCTM processors offer flexibility, performance and security features.

“Dell EMC servers are purpose built for emerging workloads like software-defined storage and heterogeneous compute and fully utilize the power of AMD EPYC. Dell EMC always keeps the server ecosystem and customer requirements top of mind; this partnership is just the beginning as we work together to create solutions that unlock the next chapter of data center growth and capability,” says Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group (DESG), AMD.

The new servers will continue to offer a scalable business architecture and intelligent automation with iDRAC9 and Quick Sync 2 management support.

These servers have up to 4TB memory capacity enhanced for database management system (DBMS) and analytics workload flexibility and are further optimized for the following environments:

The 2U single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 is an AMD EPYCTM-based server platform certified as a VMware vSAN Ready Node. High-performance computing. The dual-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7425 delivers up to 24% improved performance versus the HPE DL385 for containers, hypervisors, virtual machines and cloud computing2 and up to 25% absolute performance improvement for HPC workloads like computational fluid dynamics (CFD)3.

Dell EMC PowerEdge R7425, R7415, R6415 are available now worldwide. vSAN Ready Nodes are available now with the PowerEdge R7425, R7415 and the R6415.