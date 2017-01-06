Dell Launches Wyse 5060 Thin Client

Dell has launched a new high-performance, efficient thin client. The Wyse 5060 provides greater security options and complete virtual workspace compatibility with Citrix, Microsoft and VMware, according to the company press release.

The Wyse 5060 thin client features an AMD 2.4GHz quad core processor that supports up to 8GB RAM and 64GB flash. It connects with Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDS and VMWare Horizon.

According to a company press release, additional features include:

Operating System Support: The Wyse 5060 is available with a choice in OS, giving customers the ability to configure the thin client based on their specific requirements. At launch, the 5060 can be purchased with Dell’s own Wyse ThinOS software or with Windows Embedded Standard (WES) 7p. In early 2017, an upgrade to Windows 10 IoT will be available for WES customers, and the 5060 will also then be available with Wyse ThinLinux.

“Today’s knowledge worker requires access to highly efficient, powerful systems and tools that will enable them to innovate, collaborate and share information in a secure environment,” said Steve Lalla, SVP, Commercial Client Software & Solutions, Dell. “Our new Wyse 5060 quad core thin client provides the performance and capabilities that knowledge workers in virtualized desktop environments demand with the low acquisition cost and ease of management that IT requires.”

