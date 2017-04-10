Dell Unveils Entry-level Wyse 3040 Thin Client

Dell offers what it calls its lightest, smallest and most power-efficient thin client for task and basic productivity users. It’s compatible with Citrix, Microsoft and VMware virtual workspace environments. The entry-level Intel x86-based quad-core thin client offers a choice of Wyse ThinOS or ThinLinux operating systems.

With a new slim line form factor starting at 0.24kg (0.53lbs), the Wyse 3040thin client features an Intel Atom X5 1.44GHz quad-core processor that supports up to 2GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB flash. Designed for efficiency, the Wyse 3040 delivers 30% better performance than previous generations. Additional features include:

Connectivity: The Wyse 3040 thin client includes two DisplayPort interfaces, support for dual digital display (2560×1600), and four USB ports–one of which is USB 3.1 Gen 1 for high-speed connectivity.

Manageability: Dell offers a suite of on-premises/off-premises and auto management software options that it says can scale to tens of thousands of devices. For simplified out-of-the-box automatic setup, configuration and management, Wyse Device Manager and Wyse Cloud Client Manager give IT teams remote configuration and policy management through a single, intuitive console.

The Wyse 3040 thin client is compatible with major virtualization software brokers including Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDS and VMware Horizon. In addition to the already supported Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP and PCoIP protocols, Wyse 3040 will also support VMware Blast Extreme remote protocol starting June 2017.



The Wyse 3040 thin client with Wyse ThinOS is now available globally starting at US$329.

For more information, visit Dell Technologies.

